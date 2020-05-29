It’s obscene to propose holding elections in a situation like this, said VMRO-DPMNE official Dafina Stojanoska during her press conference today. She pointed to the dismal numbers of newly infected Covid-19 patients, and the high number of deaths, and said that holding elections in June, as the ruling SDSM party requests, before the virus has been put under control, would only bring more death.

We find it obscene to talk about elections. VMRO-DPMNE will not be part of this scenario that will lead to deaths of our citizens. The Government, led by Zaev and Filipce, was pretending that everything is normal, only to have 58 newly infected patients on an ever growing curve. Public health must come first no matter what Zaev’s political interests are, Stojanoska said. She also called on the Committee on infectious diseases, which proposed that restrictions are relaxed, resigns for allowing political considerations to determine its proposals.

SDSM apparently believes that a low turnout election in June will be best for the ruling party. VMRO-DPMNE insists that the elections are held after the virus has been put under control and public confidence has returned, and has proposed dates in August and September.