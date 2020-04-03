Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE wrote Friday on Facebook that Venko Filipce must change his strategy as soon possible and start mass testing of COVID-19.

Venko Filipce must change his strategy as soon as possible and start COVID-19 mass testing of the population. The fact that in just one day a private clinic detected 34 new cases is devastating to the public health system. I understand Filipce that for his PR, it’s best not to diagnose new cases of the virus, but that won’t change the reality. On the contrary, it is necessary, in line with WHO recommendations and other countries’ experiences, to increase the size of the tested population in order to take appropriate measures for protection and prevent the spread of the pandemic, he wrote.

