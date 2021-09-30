The candidate for mayor of Negotino from VMRO-DPMNE, Goran Stojanov, said that he will sign the Green Memorandum, ie an agreement with which the candidates for mayors and heads of councilor lists from the municipality are obliged not to allow the entry of polluting industry in the city.

He claims that he is against the construction of a gas power plant, and will not support projects that are harmful to health and the environment.

The current mayor and candidate for a second term Toni Delkov from SDSM has not stated his position on for the Green Memorandum yet.