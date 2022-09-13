Dafina Stojanovska from VMRO-DPMNE today at a press conference following the decision of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to reject the referendum initiative, pointed out that he had many roles in the past, but now publicly added the role of a constitutional judge to himself.

Interpretation of the Constitution is the sole responsibility of the Constitutional Court. First, they do legal gymnastics to avoid the people and their position on the agreement. Second, they run away from facing people because they are aware of two things. The first – they know that there will be a huge turnout and the second they know that the people are against the agreement which is the source of the assimilation that SDS and Kovacevski are implementing. Third – Talat, instead of a guardian of the Constitution, became a champion of breaking the Constitution. There is no other case in the world where the Parliament Speaker interprets the Constitution, because that is the sole competence of the Constitutional Court, says Stojanovska.

She says that the Referendum on annulment of the law on the ratification of the agreement with Bulgaria is in accordance with Article 24 of the Law on Referendum and does not contradict the Constitution.