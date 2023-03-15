Do the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission believe in the stories that foreign companies for supervision will ask a company in Macedonia, a manufacturer of underwear, to be their partner in supervision, and then give up 2/3 of the work at the expense of Macedonian partner manufacturers of underwear, asked today Bojan Stojanovski, MP from VMRO-DPMNE, at a press conference in front of the Veles-based “Svilara” plants.

We are located in front of the entrance of the former “Svilara” in Veles, plants in which Elektra Solution is registered. In these plants, this company, which will now conduct oversight of the construction of Corridors 8 and 10 D, produced underwear. That is the expertise that Elektra Solution has. From textile plant to supervision of the most expensive construction project in the country. This underwear company is the professional company that Grubi and Kovacevski are talking about. In addition to Elektra Solution of the son Ampov, there are also offices here of the Veles Road Institute of father Ampov, which won the first tender for supervision, which was canceled due to the Russian connection. The most symptomatic is that the Croatian company with Russian capital IGH, which was the holder of the Consortium with which the Veles Road Institute won the first tender, is also located in these plant offices. After the contract between IGH and the state collapses, a new call is issued, on which instead of the father’s company, which is located behind these plants behind us, the son’s company is called, which is also located in the plants behind us. Citizens can see that these are textile plants. And so, large foreign companies contacted this company Elektra Solution with experience in the production of underwear to bid together in the oversight tender worth 22 million euros. Do the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission believe in the stories that foreign companies for oversight will ask a company in Macedonia, a manufacturer of underwear, to be their partner in oversight, and then give up 2/3 of the work at the expense of Macedonian partner manufacturers of underwear? Do the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission believe that the Ministry of Transport, which is under the control of SDS, usually issues oversight licenses in 5 days? Does anyone in the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission think that a company for the production of underwear that receives a license for supervision in 5 days can be more professional than companies that have been working in the area for years? The government has entered into a scheme that reeks of corruption. By choosing supervision, they risk embarrassing Macedonia and damaging the budget. The Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission should not think too much, but react immediately, even though they should have done that two weeks ago, said MP Stojanovski.