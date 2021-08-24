The SDSM party is divided over who to nominate in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district, says Aleksandar Stojkoski, the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for mayor.

SDSM holds the town hall through Aleksandar Naumovski, but is moving toward nominating another candidate, Kostadin Acevski. The ruling party has similar rival factions developing in a number of its municipalities and still hasn’t re-nominated most of its current mayors.