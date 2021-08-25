Doctor Aleksandar Stojkoski, who is running for Mayor of Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district on the VMRO-DPMNE ticket, promised that there will be no unpaved streets left at the end of his term. The municipality includes several rural areas, that Stojkoski said are in bad need of infrastructure investment.

I’ve been on the ground, I have a list of more than 1,300 problems that need addressing after meeting with many people. We can’t promise everything, but we will fix the priority problems, Stojkoski said.

In an interview with Republika, the candidate also promises to expand the parks and add more kindergarten capacity in the area. Stojkoski notes that 90 percent of what the incumbent Mayor Aleksandar Naumoski promised was not implemented. “That’s why I’m certain I will win the race”, Stojkoski adds.