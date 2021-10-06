The candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Gjorce Petrov, from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE, Dr. Aleksandar Stojkoski, told the citizens of the municipality that his goal was to create strong generations, to create strong individuals.

For the youngest, our election program envisages building two new kindergartens, as well as upgrading and expanding the existing facilities of the already built kindergartens, said Stojkoski.

He also said he planned to improve the conditions of school building through reconstruction and their modernization with new energy efficient facades and replacement of the existing asbestos roofs.

Moreover, his program also included renovation of dilapidated sports halls, construction of three new multifunctional playgrounds, green parks and construction of the underground infrastructure of the industrial zone.