We need to put our city on a new highway link with Bulgaria, sayd Nikolco Stojmenovski, the VMRO-DPMNE candidate for Mayor of Delcevo in his interview with Republika.

Delcevo has a narrow road link with the Bulgarian city of Blagoevgrad, which has highway access to Sofia, but otherwise has exceptionally bad road links to the rest of Macedonia.

We can’t remain a dead-end part of the east. It’s critical that Delcevo has highway access to Blagoevgrad and I expect support from the central authorities for this project, Stojmenovski said.

In other priorities, Stojmenovski says that Delcevo needs to develop mountain tourism. It’s old resort of Golak is now dilapidated, and no new facilities have been built.