The mobile app that the Ministry of Information Society and Administration and the Government promoted as one of the main tools for helping in the fight against the coronavirus, so far has not detected a single coronavirus case, writes pina.mk.

Until today (Thursday, June 4), no new positive cases of coronavirus have been detected through the “Stop Corona!” app. Epidemiologists monitor every day all the available methods for detecting contacts in positive cases of the coronavirus, in order to detect and test them early, the Ministry of Health told pina.mk.