As of today, the “Stop Corona” app is officially available on mobile devices. It is a mobile app intended for detecting close contact with potentially infected people, the Minister of Information Society and Administration, Damjan Mancevski said on Monday.

It is made according to the best practices in the world. The app is significant because it will provide a quick response to health experts about the contacts of infected people in the past 14 days. It helps to inform potentially infected people, to give them guidelines for self-isolation, testing or treatment, said Mancevski.

He informed that the app works on a voluntary basis, ie when a person tests positive for Covid-19 they can voluntarily send the data through the app to the Ministry of Health.

According to Mancevski, the Directorate for Personal Data Protection has given permission and a guarantee that the app will not violate users’ personal data.