Another significant summer storm hit Macedonia yesterday evening, this time focused on Skopje’s western suburbs.

Houses in the village of Volkovo were flooded and citizens in Gjorce Petrov had hail hit their cars and homes. There is widespread damage reported to farms and orchards, cars damaged from fallen trees as well as solar panels destroyed by the hail. An industrial plant was flooded with half a meter of water.

The storm also caused a landslide on the Prilep – Kavadarci road near Drenovo.