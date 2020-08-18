Storm expected this afternoon Macedonia 18.08.2020 / 9:36 Forecasters expect heavy summer storms this afternoon, with strong rains and thunder. The stormy weather can stretch into Wednesday and bring colder temperatures for the remainder of the week. Daily highs today are expected to reach 32 degrees. stormforecast Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 11.08.2020 Afternoon storms expected in the coming days Macedonia 04.08.2020 Citizens of Kumanovo warned to prepare for a major storm Macedonia 01.08.2020 Cooler weather at the start of the Ilinden weekend Macedonia News With the Government still on recess, VMRO proposes three modes for the new school year Zaev and Ahmeti meet at 14h to finalize their deal Xhafer will allow the coalition talks to run their course before convening the Parliament Skopje court went out of its way to prevent the accused in a politically motivated trial to defend themselves Skopje Mayor Silegov forced to remove his powerful roads authority chief after he was arrested with cocaine Macedonia has the second worst coronavirus death rate in Europe Three patients die of Covid-19 including a 35 year old DUI announces that a crucial meeting between Zaev and Ahmeti will take place tomorrow .
Comments are closed for this post.