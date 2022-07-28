A storm tore off a roof structure from a building in Ohrid, after which it fell and damaged several houses and a vehicle.

The information has been confirmed by the head of the Ohrid Crisis Management Center Ohrid, Mitko Temelkoski, pointing out that fortunately no one was injured.

We have reports about a fallen part of the roof on “Lazo Trpovski” street, which damaged several neighboring lower buildings. Material damage was caused, fortunately no one was injured, said Temelkoski.

 