A storm tore off a roof structure from a building in Ohrid, after which it fell and damaged several houses and a vehicle.
The information has been confirmed by the head of the Ohrid Crisis Management Center Ohrid, Mitko Temelkoski, pointing out that fortunately no one was injured.
We have reports about a fallen part of the roof on “Lazo Trpovski” street, which damaged several neighboring lower buildings. Material damage was caused, fortunately no one was injured, said Temelkoski.
