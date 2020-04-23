A mass poisoning of stray dogs was reported in Vinica yesterday. Disturbed citizens shared pictures from across the city, showing at least six dead dogs.

Mayor Ivica Dimitrov said that he has the police investigating the case. Like other Macedonian cities, Vinica has a stray dogs issue and municipal authorities have failed to find a solution that would satisfy both animal rights activists and citizens who are afraid of being attacked, prompting citizens to resort to poisoning the dogs. A child was attacked there six months ago.