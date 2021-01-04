Stray dogs were wandering through the corridors of the Kicevo hospital, where coronavirus patients are being treated, for hours. Instead of the staff in charge of maintaining order at the hospital, a patient was forced to drive the dogs outside, A1On reported.

The photos published by the news portal show the dogs walking freely through the corridors of the Kicevo hospital.

Patients infected with the coronavirus have been admitted and hospitalized at the same hospital for months. The patients, including severe cases, are being treated on the second floor of the hospital.