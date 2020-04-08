A strict new curfew regime enters into force in Macedonia today. It includes a total ban on leaving the home on the weekends and major restrictions to normal life during work-days.

Those over 67 will be allowed out only between 10h and 12h, while those under 18 years can get some fresh air between 13h and 15h. Other citizens can leave their homes between 5h and 16h.

Additionally, it’s forbidden to gather in groups larger than two in public spaces. Exemptions will be made for parents with children under 14. Even farmers and food distribution workers will need to have permits to work their land. So far, some 27.000 permits were given to essential employees in industries which have to go on during the crisis.