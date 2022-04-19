The Union for Education, Science and Culture (SONK) expects the Government conclusions related to the general strike of school and kindergarten staff, will review them and respond accordingly. Meanwhile, the strike continues.
The Council of SONK will hold a session tomorrow at which they will review in detail the position of the Government and will comment on it. Until then, ie until the members of SONK speak differently, the strike continues, said the head of SONK, Jakim Nedelkov.
