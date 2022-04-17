The Independent Trade Union of Education, Science and Culture (SONK) resumes its nationwide strike after the trade union’s council earlier on Sunday decided not to accept the government’s proposal on 10-percent raise in teachers’ salaries.

One of the reasons why this proposal was not accepted by SONK, is because it was proposed verbally and not in writing, informed SONK, adding that over 95 percent of the trade unions of SONK voted to reject the verbal offer.

The President of SONK, Jakim Nedelkov at a press conference said that the members of SONK, react to the unserious approach of the authorities who, as he stated, negotiate with representatives of SONK for almost two months, and do not really give any concrete proposal to the written requests submitted by SONK.