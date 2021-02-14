The Education Ministry reached a deal with the striking high-school students to reduce the year-end graduation exam, as the students requested, but still have then take a total of four exams.
The Ministry will now work to prepare the details of the re-organized test. High-school students boycotted the first several weeks of the second semester that began in mid January, insisting that because of the lower quality of online education, the exam needs to be cut back.
