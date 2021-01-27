Natural and cultural heritage have universal value for us as individuals, communities, societies and wider organizations. They need to be preserved for future generations, said EU Ambassador David Geer sharing the concerns of UNESCO that the Ohrid region could be inscribed on the list of world heritage in danger.

Following today’s meeting in Ohrid with Mayor Konstantin Georgieski, he stressed that the European Union supports the involvement of the community in addressing the issue of protecting the heritage of the Ohrid region.

The preservation of the natural and cultural heritage of the Ohrid region requires a strong government commitment to implement all those recommendations, which require greater coordination between the responsible ministries and other institutions. All this requires engagement at the national and local levels, which will be supported by adequate budget support, Geer said.

The mission to preserve the region, he said, should have the support of all political forces.