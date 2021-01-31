Strong rains expected this evening and overnight Macedonia 31.01.2021 / 18:39 Strong rains are expected this evening, with up to 20 liters per square meter predicted in some areas, over 12 hours. Higher elevation areas will see snow instead of the rain. The rains will continue into Monday, albeit with a lower intensity. weatherrain Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 26.01.2021 Cold and snowy days ahead Macedonia 16.01.2021 Cold and cloudy weather expected during the weekend Macedonia 02.01.2021 Colder, rainy days ahead Macedonia News Macedonia left among the last European countries with no vaccines Forgery for money was operating in Tetovo Three men arrested with 15 kilograms of marijuana near Kumanovo SDSM wants to throw out media rules whose adoption it vehemently demanded while it was in opposition Daily corona report: 7 deaths, 175 new cases Corruption in REK Bitola is driving electricity prices sharply higher Macedonia has hit rock bottom, former SDSM member of Parliament warns High school students set to continue their boycott of online classes .
Comments are closed for this post.