Businessman Adrian Amzoski said that the wants his money back from Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who is charged with fraud in the second Racket trial. Boki 13 is charged with taking 190,000 EUR from Amzoski, a Struga based real-estate developer, on the promise that he will allow Amzoski to get in a luctrative scheme to build humanitarian retirement homes with public subsidies that will be turned into for-profit villas. Boki 13 also took over 750,000 EUR from Bitola based businessman Siljan Miceski in the same deal.

Along with Boki 13, a defendant in the trial is also top SDSM official Frosina Remenski, who used her influence to enable the deals. Boki is already sentenced to nine years in prison for using his SDSM ties and friendship to former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva to extort millions of euros from businessmen. Although the entire SDSM party leadership was mentioned during the trial, no other official except for Remenski was charged. Shortly before being sentenced in the first Racket trial, Boki 13 began to announce his willingness to testify against other SDSM party officials and their links to the well developed racketeering group.

The payment from Amzoski was reportedly linked to a much larger case that was initiated by Janeva. In it, a controversial businessman related to Amzoski stands to collect tens of millions of euros in damages from a case that Janeva started on his behalf.