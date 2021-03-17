Health Minister Venko Filipce informed at Wednesday’s press conference that a decision has been made to dismiss the director of the Struga hospital, Dr. Muhamed Asani.

A decision has been made to dismiss the director of the Struga hospital and a new one will be appointed today or tomorrow, said Filipce.

The decision comes after patients accused Dr. Asani of medical malpractice.

The mother Jildiz Veapovska was left without her uterus, a kidney and womb during a C-section. She did not accept the report of the Medical Chamber which determined there was no wrongdoing in Dr. Muhamed Asani’s treatment.