Struga police issued criminal charges against two men suspected of killing notorious prostitution boss Dilaver Bojku – Leku. The two were named as K.L. (33), who is suspected of killing Bojku, and his accomplice E.O. (39), both from the village of Livada near Struga.

Bojku (58) was gunned down in 2017 at the terrace of a restaurant in his power base of Struga. He had a long career of organized crime, and became famous world wide for organizing a prostitution racket, along with other crimes.

The police would not disclose the whereabouts of the two suspects. It is widely suspected that the killers come from the Istrefi family, which had a long feud with the Bojku’s that spilled over into other countries.