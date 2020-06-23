The principal of an elementary school in Struga ordered taht the Star of Kutlesh – Macedonia’s original flag that was forcibly replaced under Greek pressure – is erased from the schoolyard.

The star was recently drawn there in protest after attempts by the Government to remove the symbol. Greece specifically demanded that the sun symbol, which was found in the royal tomb of King Philip II and in numerous ancient locations across Macedonia, is no longer publicly used. This request was included in the 2017 Prespa treaty that was imposed on Macedonia.