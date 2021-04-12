Radio Free Europe reports that several options are on the table as Prime Minister Zoran Zaev meets with the Albanian opposition parties today, to discuss ways to give citizenship to ethnic Albanians who are allegedly disenfranchised. The Alliance of Albanians and Alternative parties claim that there are tens of thousands of such residents in Macedonia and have vowed to block all legislation in Parliament using filibusters until the issue is resolved.

Their initial demand was to give citizenship to applicants who can produce several witnesses to confirm that they lived permanently in Macedonia prior to 1991. According to RFE, the parties are willing to accept some additional proof, such as electricity bills, school report cards or active bank accounts.