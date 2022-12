Macedonia

Field survey: If elections were held tomorrow, VMRO-DPMNE would win 348,000 votes, and SDSM 210,000

In December, the opposition party conducted a field survey, according to which VMRO-DPMNE would have the support of 19.4 percent and SDSM 11.7 percent. Converted into votes, this means that the opposition party would win 348,000 votes, SDSM 210,000, and DUI over 100,000. As the party leader, Hristijan...