Following their three-week winter break, the country’s elementary and high school students are back in school today—some remotely, some in person—beginning the second semester of the academic 2020-21 year.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the hybrid model will continue given its successful implementation in the first semester.

The greatest challenge during the first semester was whether teachers would be able to cope with online teaching, Education Minister Mila Carovska said in a recent TV interview.

Now that the challenge has been met, Minister Carovska noted, some students would continue their online classes, some would watch their classes on television, and some would attend classes in person.

Over 90 percent of the country’s elementary and high school students have been attending online classes, and less than 1 percent of in-person school attendees were infected with Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Education.

After the first semester started on Oct. 1, delayed by a month due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 school year will consist of 159 school days instead of 180.