Today starts the new 2021/2022 school year. After 52 weeks, students in Macedonia return to in-person learning in schools. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools closed on March 11, 2020.

The new school year begins with mandatory wearing of face masks, body temperature measurement at school entrances and hand disinfection. Yesterday, the ice was broken by the first graders, who attended the first school class in front of the school doors, in line with all protocols and observance of the Covid measures, they were welcomed by their teachers.

The school year with in-person classes does not start only for the students from Tetovo and Gostivar, who will attend classes online for the first two weeks. Last night, the government accepted the request of the crisis headquarters in Struga and Kicevo and decided to start the school year with online classes in the first 7 days due to the bad epidemiological situation in the cities.