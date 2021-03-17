In most parts of the country we do not have an increased number of infected teachers and students to take certain measures, the president of the Commission for Infectious Diseases Zarko Karadzovski said on Wednesday.

There are about 40 thousand students in the country who are included in the education phase. Currently only pupils from first to third grade attend in-person classes. In most parts of the country we do not have an increased number of infected teachers and students to take certain measures, said Karadzovski.

Regarding the state graduation exam, Karadzovski said that Commission for Infectious Diseases has prepared a protocol for its organization which has been submitted to the Education Ministry.



Earlier the Education Ministry published the protocol and informed that the state graduation exam will start on June 5.