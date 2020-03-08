On Sunday, VMRO-DPMNE organized a debate on the occasion of March 8th – International Women’s Day dubbed “Successful Woman, Strong Macedonia”.

After the debate, VMRO-DPMNE’s Rasela Mizrahi emphasized that today we must not forget why we are marking March 8th, that is, the fight for gender equality. Although according to Mizrahi, laws have changed, women are still not protected from gender discrimination, and unfortunately today we still lack full equality. Mizrahi suggested that the perception must change, and women should recognize their strength because only then would we have true equality.





Professor Violeta Ackovska emphasized that women are not represented in all spheres of social life, quotas prove that women are still fighting for their place in society. The level of emancipation of a society reflects the level of emancipation of women, our woman still has to fight for her rights, the professor said.

Professor Alexandra Stoilkovska, the moderator of the debate, said the conclusions are that the female leader must be focused on changing the model of thinking regarding women. The woman must get the place she deserves in society, not on the basis of numbers, but the model of thinking must change, Stoilkovska concluded.

