According to NATO Secretary General, the summit on Wednesday recognized the significance and role that Macedonia plays in the Alliance.
I have traveled to partner countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Kosovo thus far. Now that I am in a NATO ally, it is only fitting that this is the location of our major meeting with the leaders of the other NATO allies in the area. At a joint press conference with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed to reporters how much they value North Macedonia’s newfound status as a full member and the importance of the country.
Summit on Wednesday
