The number of Covid-19 patients in the country continues to grow. There is a surge in new patients in Skopje, Kavadarci, Negotino, Prilep and Ohrid. In the past 24 hours, 3,519 tests were performed, and 843 new cases were registered, 11 people died and 333 patients recovered, of which 115 are from Skopje.

Healthcare authorities say the pandemic will be contained through protection measures and vaccinations. covid-19 vaccination in the country started on 17 February and so far about 3,500 healthcare workers have been inoculated with the “Pfizer” vaccine. Health Minister Venko Filipce assures that the country is ready for mass inoculation of the population. Vaccination sites are ready all over the country, there are educated doctors and nurses to work with the vaccines and he believes that the process should go well. He informed that so far about 120,000 citizens have registered for vaccination and announced that a campaign is planned for that purpose.

As announced by the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, the first batch of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which are intended for three thousand citizens, is expected to arrive in the country via DHL these days, but he did not want to reveal the exact date.

In an interview with Sitel TV, Health Minister Venko Filipce said that the problems with the documentation due to which China has returned the advance payment for the purchase of 200,000 doses of the Sinofarm vaccine have been overcome.

The Government will wait for the Commission for Infectious Diseases for possible new restrictive measures.