The Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, says that there is no information that now there is an additional increase in the prices of the masks, but he will signal to the two competent inspectorates to carry out an inspection.
He clarified at a press conference today that it is not necessary to wear a surgical mask, whether it is double-layered or three-layered, but it can also be replaced with a scarf or shawl.
All of these materials absolutely prevent droplets from circulating between people, especially when the distance is less than two meters. Therefore, the wearing of protective equipment as an additional measure in terms of maintaining distance when it cannot be maintained, I think it will have a sufficient effect that we want to achieve, said Filipce.
