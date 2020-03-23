An unexpected snow-storm blanketed Macedonia this morning after days of warm weather that enticed much of the public to disregard calls to stay at home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below the average of the previous days, and a strong northern wind blows along the Vardar river valley.

Morning lows were between 3 and 4 degrees and the daily highs will go up to 6 degrees.

Snow will continue to fall on Tuesday as well, mostly in the east of Macedonia. Starting Wednesday, temperatures will be on the rise again.