The Organization for Civic Activism and Independence which conducts analysis, research and civic activism, for its own needs conducted field survey related to the upcoming local elections in Macedonia, which will be held on October 17, 2021.

The field survey took place in the period from September 13 to September 17, 2021 on a representative sample depending on the size of the municipality / city of Skopje.

• In the field survey on the territory of the municipality of Veles on a representative example of 582 respondents.

• In the field survey on the territory of the municipality of Ilinden on a representative sample of 492 respondents.

• In the field survey on the territory of the municipality of Vinica on a representative sample of 418 respondents.

• In the field survey on the territory of the municipality of Sopiste on a representative sample of 394 respondents.

The survey took into account the demographic characteristics, the latest values from the elections and the characteristics of the electorate.

The analysis includes several sections that will be published in the coming period. The statistical error is +/− 2%. The results of the survey are used for the needs and analysis of the institute itself.

VMRO-DPMNE candidate for mayor of Veles, Marko Kolev enjoys the greatest trust of the citizens. 26.3% of the respondents said that they would vote for Kolev, while 20.9% said they would vote for the SDSM candidate, Nenad Kocic.

The citizens of Vinica have the most trust in Mile Petkov, the candidate of VMRO-DPMNE. 26.3% of the respondents said they would vote for him. The candidate of SDSM, Ivica Dimitrov received support of 23.8%.

Stefce Trpkovski, according to the results of the survey, will win the elections in Sopiste. He has the trust of 28.8% of respondents. Behind him is the SDSM candidate, Saso Stojanovski, for whom 20.6% would vote.