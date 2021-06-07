VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski published the results of the latest field survey. The survey was conducted on 1,013 respondents and according to the results obtained, most of the citizens said that they would vote for VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the survey, VMRO-DPMNE leads with 21.7% support, SDSM has 14.9%, followed by Levica with 8.6%, DUI 8.2% and A/A 5.6%.

65% of the respondents said that they will go to the polls and exercise their right to vote.

The survey also shows that 51% are dissatisfied with Zaev’s work, and for the citizens the economy and finances are the biggest problem.

VMRO-DPMNE calls on all parties to join the opposition bloc against the government of SDSM and DUI.