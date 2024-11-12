Prosecutor Mustafa Hajrulahi, who was investigating the abuses of the disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office, has been suspended by chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski. Hajrulahi held a press conference today where he revealed that he was suspended because he refused to pressure his subordinate prosecutor working on the case to go easy on the defendants.

The state prosecutor, through his services, informed me that I am being removed from my position, on the basis that there is a criminal investigation on-going against me in the Stip jurisdiction. The investigation was initiated by the state prosecutor himself, in an attempt to scare me off, Hajrulahi said during the press conference.

The charge used to remove Hajrulahi from his position is “mobbing” after several employees joined up to accuse him over his behavior. Hajrulahi says that three of them have later approached him and apologized for being manipulated to accuse him. According to Hajrulahi adds that state prosecutor Kocevski is using his daughter to brief media outlets about the charges against him, by spreading internal documents.