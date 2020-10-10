Sutka prison employee slashed by a prisoner Macedonia 10.10.2020 / 18:15 An employee of the Sutka prison was injured by a prisoner who attacked him with a sharp object and slashed him on the arm. The attack occurred on Friday around noon. There is no word on the cause of the incident. attackprisonsutka Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 30.09.2020 Former Justice Minister Deskoska condemns the attempt to humiliate Gordana Jankuloska Macedonia 29.09.2020 Zaev’s regime leaks prison video of Gordana Jankuloska to the press Macedonia 28.09.2020 Gordana Jankuloska begins serving out her four year prison sentence Macedonia News Daily infection toll approaches 400 Calls for investigation after a hair salon was paid 270,000 EUR in European educational grants Law professor blames former Justice Minister Deskoska for the chaos in the judiciary Mickoski: Zaev’s promise of three billion EUR in investments is now proven as false Storm front moving toward Macedonia Tired with poor treatment and the burden of the epidemic, two doctors quit infectious diseases departments in Skopje Only ten beds available at one of the two main corona clinics in Skopje Members of Parliament could be quarantined after one of them developed a severe form of Covid-19 .
