Last night’s rain and hail storm has resulted in the flooding of Suvodol mine, which provides most of the coal for mining power complex (REK) Bitola. Coal excavation efforts are ongoing but with difficulties.

The head of production in Rudnici-REK Bitola, Dimitar Petkovski, said that coal excavation is ongoing but with difficulties and that the employees have been assigned to emergency tasks since yesterday in anticipation of the storm and rain, which according to the forecast will continue over the weekend.