The Svedok site reports a major violation of judicial norms carried out by prosecutor Lile Stefanova in a current, high profile trial involving former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

According to the site, Stefanova, a notorious prosecutor from the disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office, took a statement Gruevski made in relation to another investigation, to a different prosecutor, and planted it in her own case. This was done because Gruevski was already a recepient of political asylum in Hungary by the time Stefanova was ordered to initiate this particular case, in which she alleges that Gruevski had purchased land in Skopje’s Vodno district through businessmen acting as intermediaries. The case is used to imprison a key businessman, Jordan Orce Kamcev, who demolished the SPO unit when he publicly revealed evidence that the prosecutors there are extorting millions from him, while threatening him with frivolous prosecution.

According to the law, a prosecutor is supposed to obtain a statement from the person being charged. Otherwise, the case was supposed to be postpone for a later time, when the suspect is available to the court.