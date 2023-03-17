Drugs worth half a million EUR were seized by the police yesterday evening in Skopje.

An amphetamines laboratory was uncovered during the series of raids, that targeted seven locations, and five people were arrested. A total of seven kilograms of amphetamines were seized, as was a kilogram of cocaine, 22 kilograms of marijuana, 3,000 extasy pills and an automatic rifle. Tools and devices used to create synthetic drugs were also found.

The group was discovered after arrests of several street dealers of drugs earlier this year.