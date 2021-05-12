Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that, if it was up to Hungary, Macedonia would not only open EU accession talks but would soon join the EU. The statement comes as Szijjarto was delivering a package of 6,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines to Macedonia, at a time when the Zaev regime is trying to blame Hungary for its failure to open EU accession talks.

Macedonia is blocked by Bulgaria for months now, with little prospect for resolution in the near term, and the Hungarian nominated Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi opened the prospect of decoupling Macedonia from Albania and advancing Albania’s accession talks. This caused an angry reaction by the Zaev regime, which was already spreading a conspiracy theory that Hungary and Slovenia are pushing for the dissolution of Macedonia and for redrawing borders in the region.