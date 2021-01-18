VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, together with the Vice President of the party, Aleksandar Nikoloski met Monday with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó in Hungary.
The week starts with the leaders of our Macedonian sister party. It is important that European integration enjoys widespread support in the countries of the Western Balkans, Szijjártó wrote on Facebook.
Macedón testvérpártunk vezetőivel indul a hét. Fontos, hogy az európai integráció széleskörű támogatást élvezzen a Nyugat-Balkán országaiban.
Posted by Szijjártó Péter on Sunday, 17 January 2021
