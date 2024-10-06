The government will support in the coming months, through clear criteria and a clear system, vouchers worth 250 euros for electronic devices, for everyone, I repeat for all students in the country, for all but one, says Hristijan Mickoski during his address on the occasion 33 Annual Conference of the Union of Young Forces held in Ohrid.

He believes that in this way conditions are created for young people to be able to act, learn, create, and acquire skills that will later be applied for the future and for Macedonia.

Young people are strength, future and our hope, but all that is useless if we don’t create conditions for them, Mickoski decided.

According to him, with this measure, all students will have access to electronic devices with which they will be able to follow the world in the palm of their hand and build themselves as individuals, which was not the case in the past for the majority of young people.