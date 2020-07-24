Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi was hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Friday.

DUI told 360 Degrees that Xhaferi has been admitted for a check-up after testing negative for COVID-19.

Xhaferi, who is set to schedule the Parliament’s constitutive session by August 4 at the latest, recently said that he would make a test before the session and propose that all lawmakers do the same.

If Xhaferi is prevented from scheduling the session, the Constitution and laws provide that the oldest MP carries out this task.

Earlier in the week, Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi and Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said they tested positive for COVID-19.