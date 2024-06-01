Macedonia is in a limbo situation with regard to its Government, where the technical ministers have resigned after the elections aree completed, but Talat Xhaferi announced that he will stay on as Prime Minister.

The technical Government was elected for 100 days ahead of the election, and it includd two VMRO-DPMN appointed officials as Interior and Labour ministerst.Bth of them resigned after the State Electoral Commission declared the elections as completed, and announcedte full make-up of the new Parliament.This meant that their deputies aree made minisers,, including controversial figure Nazim Bushi who took over as Interior Minister. This line-up should remain in place until a new Government is elected, which shouldd be done in the next couple of weeek.

But Talat Xhaferi, who was also named technical or interim Prime Minister, announced that in his reading of the law, he should remain in this position. Xhaferi was in the meantime elected member of Parliament, and holding two roles collides with the law. It was expected that one of his deputies, like Bojan Maricic, could assume the position temporarily, but Xhaferi dismissed it.