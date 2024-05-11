The vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Timcho Mutsunski, announced yesterday that the first meeting of the working group of VMRO-DPMNE led by the party leader Hristijan Mickoski and the representatives of the “Vredi” coalition of Albanian parties will be held today at noon.

At the meeting, the talks between the two political subjects will start about the possible cooperation within the framework of the future government. He does not expect that an agreement would be reached tomorrow, but he says that he is certain if there is good faith, realistic expectations and a focus on policies in the interest of the citizens. Mutsunski stressed that they have not yet discussed specific issues with the representatives of “Vredi” and requirements regarding their possible participation in the future government composition. Mutsunski added that VMRO-DPMNE is already taking concrete measures to, as he says, form the contours of the appearance of the future government and adds that the expectations are that even without a larger political entity the figure of 61 MPs can be reached because more and more MPs are currently they want to be part of the majority.