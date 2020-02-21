Everything we heard about Zaev and his involvement in the “Racket” case with the new PPO law will not be used as evidence, VMRO-DPMNE Secretary-General Igor Janusev said on TV 21’s “Click Plus” show.

All the conversations that came out and are still coming out in the public, starting with “Racket”, starting from the audio we heard, the entire Macedonian public saw that Zaev not only knew but was part of it, cannot be used as evidence, Janusev said.

He also pointed out that the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was forcibly pushed by Zaev’s government, did not pass through a formal-legal aspect.